Melton Mowbray town centre

Cabinet agreed last night to release £36,000 in funds from the council’s community grants budget to benefit residents of all ages.

Among the beneficiaries are Dove Cottage Hospice, at Stathern, which receives £5,000 to help it open for an extra day and enable 16 extra day care places to be offered.

Melton and District Furniture Project get £4,000 and Age UK receive £8,000 to assist with their activities at Gloucester House.

The local Citizens’ Advice Bureau has been awarded £15,000 and Melton Mowbray Lions Club £2,500 towards a hub being set up in the Bell Centre to screen residents for prostate cancer and diabetes.

Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust was given £704 towards sports coaching for youngsters from low income families in Melton and Asfordby while the local Stroke Club gets £1,000 to assist with its support of sufferers and their families.

Further funding was given out through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with Melton Learning hub receiving £1,500 and Kirby Bellars village hall £2,500, for a hut to house a lending library and bookshare service for villagers.

Just over £1,000 has been contributed to a wildlife project at Nether Broughton and £5,000 to Breathing Space, a Melton service which offers vital mental health counselling and support.

Councillor Alison Freer, the council’s portfolio holder for climate, access and engagement, said: “It’s amazing to see so many organisations benefiting from our community grants scheme.

"Whilst we are unable to fund all of the projects submitted through the community grants scheme, we were pleased to see the varied nature of the applications and the clear desire of local organisations to make a difference in our borough and have tried to support as many of those applicants as possible.”

She added: “Careful consideration has been given as to where to allocate the funding.

"Where we haven’t been able to provide financial support, we have offered alternative assistance and signposted other funding sources where available.

"To help support as many projects as possible, this year, we were also able to utilise some funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to award additional grants to eligible community groups and projects.

"In total 14 different community projects have been funded altogether this year.

"We look forward to seeing the projects being delivered in the local area and we encourage eligible organisations to continue to engage with the scheme and submit applications each year so we can continue to support a wide range of fantastic projects being undertaken within our community.”

The council has also launched a Coronation Small Grants Scheme, with just over £8,000 available to support communities across the borough to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Eligible community groups, charities and parish councils organising events and projects can apply for funding between £70 and £700 to support their local Coronation celebrations to mark this special occasion.

Applications for this scheme are open until Monday March 20.