Staff at NFU Mutual Melton Mowbray dress in red for Comic Relief day on Friday

Residents, relatives and staff at The Amwell Care Home, on Asfordby Road, generated nearly £300 by completing a gruelling 12-hour day of exercise in their gym.

Manager Jack Titterton said: “It was a great effort by everyone on the treadmill, bike, weight machines and lots of skipping.”

Residents at The Amwell Care Home in Melton raise money for Comic Relief with a 12-hour exercise challenge

Pupils at St Mary’s Primary School, in Melton, raised £124 for Red Nose Day with a non-uniform day.

Students at the town’s John Ferneley College also attended school in normal clothes to raise money for Comic Relief.

Local businesses also got involved with the team at the NFU Mutual Melton Mowbray office, on Asfordby Road, wearing red on Friday in aid of Comic Relief.