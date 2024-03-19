Melton community gets into the Comic Relief spirit
Residents, relatives and staff at The Amwell Care Home, on Asfordby Road, generated nearly £300 by completing a gruelling 12-hour day of exercise in their gym.
Manager Jack Titterton said: “It was a great effort by everyone on the treadmill, bike, weight machines and lots of skipping.”
Click HERE to donate to the care home’s fundraiser.
Pupils at St Mary’s Primary School, in Melton, raised £124 for Red Nose Day with a non-uniform day.
Students at the town’s John Ferneley College also attended school in normal clothes to raise money for Comic Relief.
Local businesses also got involved with the team at the NFU Mutual Melton Mowbray office, on Asfordby Road, wearing red on Friday in aid of Comic Relief.
This year’s Comic Relief day raised a national total of £38.6million for people in need of support in the UK and around the world.