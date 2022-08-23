Melton club to host fun rugby taster session for local youngsters

Melton Rugby Club is to host Try Rugby taster session

The Try Rugby event is being hosted by Melton Mowbray Rugby Club at their Burton Road HQ on Saturday September 3, from 11am until 2pm.

This is a free event and the club say it is suitable for boys and girls aged from four up to 16.

It will feature fun rugby games and challenges, including touch rugby, the opportunity to talk to coaches about joining the club, with refreshments served at a barbecue and bar. Melton Sports shop will have a stand offered clothing, shoes and equipment to buy.

Neil Rabjohn, of the Melton club’s mini and junior section, said: “This is our annual pre-season taster day and it will be full of fun rugby-based activities.

"We plan to build on last season’s success when our U13 boys and U13 girls’ teams both became county champions.