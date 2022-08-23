Melton club to host fun rugby taster session for local youngsters
Children are being invited to have a go at playing rugby at a special session in Melton.
The Try Rugby event is being hosted by Melton Mowbray Rugby Club at their Burton Road HQ on Saturday September 3, from 11am until 2pm.
This is a free event and the club say it is suitable for boys and girls aged from four up to 16.
It will feature fun rugby games and challenges, including touch rugby, the opportunity to talk to coaches about joining the club, with refreshments served at a barbecue and bar. Melton Sports shop will have a stand offered clothing, shoes and equipment to buy.
Neil Rabjohn, of the Melton club’s mini and junior section, said: “This is our annual pre-season taster day and it will be full of fun rugby-based activities.
Most Popular
-
1
Town estate responds after young child is injured on park seesaw
-
2
Lots of family events in Melton area over next two weekends
-
3
Tributes for Melton councillor after her death is announced
-
4
Police close Melton house after drug and anti-social issues
-
5
Music and comedy acts coming up at Melton Theatre
"We plan to build on last season’s success when our U13 boys and U13 girls’ teams both became county champions.
Call Neil on 07947 329762 for more details.