Melton churches to host community events

St Mary's Church in Melton

On Sunday, the Baptist church, on Leicester Road, is the venue for the latest Singalong on Sunday, from 3pm until about 4.30pm.

Musicians entertain older people in the town who are invited to sing along to some of their favourite tunes, bringing back some happy memories.

One of the organisers, Janet Gilchrist, said: “There is no charge and we have drinks and cakes in the interval.

“If you know someone who would welcome some company and a trip down memory lane then bring them along.

"We will provide words, but often they aren't needed as once the music starts, those memories will come flooding back.

"There is a large car park and you will be welcomed at the front door.”

Janet added: “If you can't make it this month then don't worry as Singalong happens on the second Sunday of every month from 3pm until about 4.30pm.

Email Janet on [email protected] or call her on 01664 560961 for further details on it.

St Mary’s Church, in Melton, is hosting a quiz night to raise funds for the Ukraine Appeal on Friday, September 16.

Attendees are asked to arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Quizmaster for the evening is Richard Angrave and there will be teams of four competing.

Entrance fee is £10 per person to include supper and all are asked to bring your own drinks.