Melton church to host ‘epic’ musical production

St Mary's Church in Melton EMN-210109-131014001

Sky Theatre is putting on the performance from September 7 to 11, featuring a cast of 25 talented local performers and an orchestra of 13 muscians.

Suzanne Forrester, one of the organisers, told the Melton Times: “Because Melton Theatre is not open again yet it was decided to have the show at St Mary’s Church.

“This is a full on musical theatre production, bringing in staging and lighting, an orchestra, an amazing cast of talented local performers and an acapella adult choir.

“Over 65 people are involved with this production and it is going to be epic.”

Performances are at 8pm with a 3pm matinee on September 11.