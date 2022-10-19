Melton church member prepares for major leap of faith
A Melton church member is preparing for a major leap of faith – she’s taking on a fundraising skydive.
Rachel Cousen, of Asfordby, will jump from a plane 14,000ft above Langar Airfield on Monday November 14 to raise funds for the town’s St John The Baptist Church and their campaign to build a new church hall.
Talking about the project for the new hall, Rachel said: "At present we have nowhere to do the simplest things.
"With this project we will have a hall and fully equipped kitchen.
"We can offer a wide range of facilities and activities run by the parish, and also have a hall for hire by the wider community.
"We can leave the church open so that all can experience a place of peace and calm and benefit from its beauty and heritage.”
To sponsor Rachel ahead of her skydive, click HERE or call 07790 631635.