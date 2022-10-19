Rachel Cousen, who is preparing to do a skydive, and St Johns Catholic Church in Melton

Rachel Cousen, of Asfordby, will jump from a plane 14,000ft above Langar Airfield on Monday November 14 to raise funds for the town’s St John The Baptist Church and their campaign to build a new church hall.

Talking about the project for the new hall, Rachel said: "At present we have nowhere to do the simplest things.

"With this project we will have a hall and fully equipped kitchen.

"We can offer a wide range of facilities and activities run by the parish, and also have a hall for hire by the wider community.

"We can leave the church open so that all can experience a place of peace and calm and benefit from its beauty and heritage.”