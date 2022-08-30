Melton church hosts service for borough's Ukrainian guests

Melton's St Mary's Church hosts thanksgiving service to Ukrainians displaced by the war

The evening, at St Mary’s Church, was attended by 95 adults and 13 children, made up mostly of Ukrainian guests who are being housed locally and their hosts.

A short 30-minute service, partly in English and Ukrainian, with subtitles on the church’s big screen, was led by Melton Mowbray team parish vicar, the Rev Dr Mary Barr, helped by Shaun and Oksana Cope.

A minute’s silence was observed before it began to remember the people of Ukraine and a big candle was lit, before four Ukrainian children each brought a small candle up to light.

Melton's St Mary's Church hosts thanksgiving service to Ukrainians displaced by the war

A bible reading, intercessions, prayers, a blessing and the Ukrainian national anthem then followed.

Everyone then sat down to eat a meal of both English and Ukrainian food.

Organisers Phil and Karen Balding, who are assistant church wardens at St Mary’s, thanked the hard working volunteers, including Tess Lincoln, who generously donated sunflowers to decorate the church with, and members of the local clergy for their support with it.

Phil said: “The evening was a huge success and that is due to a lot of people working very hard and giving generously of their time.

Melton's St Mary's Church hosts thanksgiving service to Ukrainians displaced by the war

“Special thanks also go to our fabulous Ukrainian guests and hosts.

"They are a wonderful group of people and it was an honour and a privilege to organise such a special event.

“It was lovely to see so many people enjoying each other’s company and making new friends.”

Also attending on the night were the Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, and his wife, Jane, with Melton Borough Council’s chief executive, Edd de Coverly, and council community policy officer, Ryan Ebdale.

Melton's St Mary's Church hosts thanksgiving service to Ukrainians displaced by the war

The organisers were also thankful to the various sponsors of the event, which included Richard and Julie Harris from Instep of Melton, Melton Borough Council, Melton Rotary Enterprise Group, Morrisons supermarket and Samworth Brothers.

Click HERE to access the range of services and support offered by the council to people from Ukraine who have come to live in the Melton borough.

Melton's St Mary's Church hosts thanksgiving service to Ukrainians displaced by the war