Melton cabbie Mark ready to swim ‘The English Channel’

Mark Faulkner (left) with Everyone Active general manager, Myles Hickman, outside the Waterfield Leisure Centre at Melton Mowbray EMN-220413-135836001

Mark Faulkner will be diving into the pool at Waterfield Leisure Centre at 6am on Sunday May 1.

He will then splash through hundreds of lengths and hopes to complete the gruelling effort 16 hours later.

Mark - the son of Mayor of Melton, Councillor Peter Faulkner - is doing it all in aid of his dad’s adopted charity for his year in office, Young Lives vs Cancer.

Mark was inspired to do the 22-mile swim after the charity helped a family friend.

He has already received pledges of £450 towards his £3,000 target but is hoping to reach his fundraising target before the big swim.

Everyone Active, which runs the facility in partnership with Melton Borough Council, has given Mark free membership so he can train for his test of endurance.

Mark said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the Everyone Active team for their help in putting on this event, as well as to other swimmers who have shown their support. It’s going to be a long, tough day but with everyone’s support, I’ll get there.”

Myles Hickman, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “I know our colleagues and customers will give Mark plenty of support on the day and, hopefully, he will raise a huge total for this fantastic cause.”