Melton Building Society bucks branch closure trend with new openings in Bourne and Stamford
Boss committed to having presence on the high street
The Melton Building Society has announced it is reversing the trend of high street bank closures by opening two new offices.
The Society, based at Mutual House, Leicester Road, is opening branches in Bourne and Stamford by moving into premises that were previously occupied by the Nottingham Building Society.
The move comes at a time when many financial institutions are opting to close bricks and mortar stores and focusing on their online offer.
The new branches, located in North Street, Bourne, and High Street, Stamford, were vacated by Nottingham Building Society in December last year.
Figures released by Which.co.uk show that banks and building societies have closed, or are planning to close, 5,355 branches since 2015 – at a rate of 54 per month.
Simon Taylor, chief executive of the Melton Building Society, said: “We are very happy to open these new branches and are committed to having a presence on the high street.
"Melton Building Society has been around for over 140 years, we understand the importance of face-to-face contact with our customers and want to offer them a range of ways to access our financial services, be that in person or digitally.”
“Our purpose is to help build thriving communities and we do that by helping people to buy their homes and make the most of their savings. For that reason, we need to have a presence at the heart of the community, and that’s the high street. We look forward to welcoming existing and new members in Bourne and Stamford.”