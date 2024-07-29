Melton building site manager awarded industry 'Oscar'
Craig Hurst, who works for Bloor Homes’ East Midlands region on its Stapleford Heights development off Scalford Road in the town, is celebrating receiving a Pride in the Job 2024 Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC).
Now in its 44th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers.
Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas – consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.
Thousands of inspections, have taken place to determine the 449 winners from a field of more than 8,000 sites, representing the top five per cent of UK site managers.
Mike Kelly, Bloors managing director for the region, said: “For Craig to be recognised in NHBC’S Pride in the Job Quality Awards two years in a row is a fantastic achievement.
"The team at Stapleford Heights are a credit to the East Midlands region and I would like to extend my congratulations to all the winners and thank them for their continued hard work.”
Craig is one of 28 site managers working for Bloor Homes who won an award this year, a record number for the developer.
In a joint statement, divisional chairmen, Andrew Marns and Richard Oldroyd at Bloor Homes said: "Consistently putting customers at the centre of everything they do sets the bar high for the entire site team and ensures the delivery of outstanding quality in our new homes and developments for our homeowners.”
Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards.
"While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”
The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January.
