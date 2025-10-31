Melton Brownies and Guides enjoy 'trip of a lifetime' to London
Leaders from Melton Division Girlguiding led the girls on a two-night sleepover at the capital city’s Girlguiding HQ thanks to generous donation from Richard Raynes Trust, Melton Building Society and The RAOB (Melton Branch.
One of the leader, Janice Stone, commented: “They enjoyed many fun and, for some, new, experiences including ‘The Lion King’ at the Lyceum Theatre, visiting museums including their favourite ‘The Paradox Museum’, going up ‘Tower Bridge’ and riding on ‘The London Eye’, to name just a few.
“This trip gave the girls an amazing opportunity, and memories to last a lifetime.
"Melton Division Girlguiding would like to thank their leaders for sacrificing their weekends, to give the girls, an amazing trip of a lifetime.”
Go to www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-volunteer/register-to-volunteer if you are interested in becoming a volunteer to work alongside local youngsters in the Girlguiding movement.