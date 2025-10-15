Melton bowlers prepare for their 'bowlathon' in aid of Children In Need

Dozens of bowlers have already signed up to take part in a 24-hour Melton Mowbray ‘bowlathon’ in aid of Children In Need.

BBC local news presenter, Anne Davies, will deliver the first bowl at noon on Thursday November 13 at the event, which is being hosted by Melton & District Indoor Bowls Club.

Participants will bowl for an hour or two at a time, with regular rest breaks, with the final bowl being sent down at noon on November 14.

The club is appealing for help from other volunteers to help the fundraiser smoothly over the 24 hours.

Nigel May, from the club, said: “We will need support in many ways from members, either bowling for an hour or two before resting for two hours for 24 hours, but if you are unable to join in with the bowling there will be different ways to support this new event.

“Making coffee for the bowlers during the night, cakes for the cake stall which will be running Thursday morning or buying a Children in Need t-shirt, for example.”

Closing date for entries is fast approaching and the cost for taking part in the event is £20 per player, which is payable at the bar and includes a Pudsey t-Shirt, with all proceeds all go to the charity.

The Leicester Road club has waived and absorbed rink fee charges for this event.

Call in at the club to add your name to the list of bowlers or volunteers.

Nigel added: "We hope as many members as possible will join in and contribute in making this new venture a great success.”