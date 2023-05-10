News you can trust since 1859
Melton Borough Council leader resigns

Joe Orson has resigned as leader of Melton Borough Council.

By Nick Rennie
Published 10th May 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:36 BST
Councillor Joe Orson, who has resigned as Melton Borough Council leader after six years

His decision to stand down after six years follows his Conservative group losing control of the council following Friday’s local election results.

The Tories lost several prominent councillors, including two members of the cabinet, as Labour gained five new councillors and several new Independents were also elected.

Councillor Orson said: “I have been Leader for six years and it's now time to move on.

"Through my time as leader we have undergone a transformation from a near basket case of a council that found it hard to take decisions to one that has been shortlisted for the Most Improved Council award.

“I introduced the cabinet system which brought about accountability to the council.

“I also stopped the loss of talented officers, brought back full time legal officers, reintroduced scrutiny, delivered a massively improved housing service and through talks with the county council finally got the MMDR delivered, and I worked with the NHS to agree a second GP surgery in town.”

Councillor Orson is also a county councillor and next week he is due to become that authority’s vice-chair with a view to becoming chair for 2024/25.

In a message to borough council colleagues, he said: “I would like to thank all of you for your support and it's difficult to find a way to express my gratitude to everyone who has been involved with our mission at MBC.

“I'm looking forward to working as a team player with you all in our group for the next four years.”

