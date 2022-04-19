Melton borough awarded £1million in ‘levelling up’ funding

Latest news EMN-220404-105132001

The £1,191,970 comes from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund as part of its commitment to ‘level up’ communities which haven’t always had the opportunities available in other parts of the country.

Members of Melton Borough Council will now spend the money in these priority areas with some of it spent through Multiply, which is a new UK-wide programme to equip adults with functional numeracy skills using free tutoring, digital training and flexible courses to assist them to find work.

Commenting on the award of the funding, Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, said: “I am incredibly proud of Melton and the Vale, and know that our best days lie ahead.

“I am determined to work with the government to ensure that everyone from our area is able to reach their full potential.

“That is why I welcome the investment for Melton Borough Council, which can be used across a range of projects from supporting adults who lack basic numeracy skills, helping young people into good jobs, and regenerating our high streets.