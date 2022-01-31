Melton back road to be closed for more than three weeks
A road which links two major routes into Melton is to be closed to traffic for more than three weeks later this month.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 5:54 pm
Leicestershire County Council Highways has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order at Holwell Lane so work council teams can safely replace a culvert drain.
The road, which connects the A606 Nottingham Road with Scalford Road, will close for 24 days from February 14.
Diversion route will be in place for the duration of the scheme.