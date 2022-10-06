Melton and Harborough link could be 'very positive and productive alliance'

Melton Borough Council's offices and the authority's leader, Councillor Joe Orson

We reported yesterday (Thursday) that Melton Borough Council will next week discuss a proposal from Harborough District Council to establish a ground-breaking strategic partnership.

Melton Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson, said: "The initial analysis and early discussions with the leader of Harborough District Council demonstrate this has the potential to be a very positive and productive alliance between the two councils, offering the opportunity for more joint working on common challenges and opportunities, as well as increased resilience and effectiveness in the services we deliver to our communities.”

It is the first time two district authorities in Leicestershire have considered a formal partnership arrangement offering the potential to support each other by sharing learning and capacity, reduce duplication, increase efficiency and improve outcomes for residents.

Following the retirement of its chief executive earlier this year, the Harborough Council has been exploring future leadership options and is interested in establishing a partnership with another council.

Their initial assessment has identified Melton Council as a suitable fit and Melton’s cabinet will decide on Wednesday whether to develop a business case to fully explore the opportunities, risks and potential benefits of such an approach.

Councillor Orson added: “We already have positive relationships and a strong track record of collaboration with our neighbouring districts.

"We will need to build a business case to fully assess all the implications and to ensure this this is the right option for us both and our communities.

"I’m also keen to ensure we engage widely with all members, our staff and stakeholders throughout the business case development and I look forward to reviewing it fully at our council meeting in December.”

Harborough and Melton Councils already collaborate on several services including the Lifeline personal alarm systems, out of hours service and parking enforcement.

The proposed arrangement would pave the way for the two councils to work more closely for the benefit of both authorities and their communities by next year.