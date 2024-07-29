Melton all set for popular summer folk music festival
The Melton Folk Festival will take place at a number of pubs, including the Anne of Cleves, Charlie’s Bar, The Boat, The Crown, Half Moon, The Harboro Hotel, White Hart and the tap room at Round Corner Brewing.
Acts will also be doing sets at Butterwick Bakery, Coco Melton, Melton Country Park visitor centre, More Coffee Co, 54A King Street, Odd Clock Cafe and the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) branch HQ.
The performers cover a wide range of styles from very traditional to contemporary.
They are scheduled to perform in 40-minute time slots at each venue with many playing in multiple venues throughout Saturday and Sunday.
Click HERE to view details of all the artists playing at each venue and the times they are performing during the festival.
