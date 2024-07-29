Melton Folk Music Festival is set to take place this weekend

Folk music artists will be playing at a variety of venues across Melton Mowbray this weekend as part of the annual summer festival.

The Melton Folk Festival will take place at a number of pubs, including the Anne of Cleves, Charlie’s Bar, The Boat, The Crown, Half Moon, The Harboro Hotel, White Hart and the tap room at Round Corner Brewing.

Acts will also be doing sets at Butterwick Bakery, Coco Melton, Melton Country Park visitor centre, More Coffee Co, 54A King Street, Odd Clock Cafe and the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) branch HQ.

The performers cover a wide range of styles from very traditional to contemporary.

They are scheduled to perform in 40-minute time slots at each venue with many playing in multiple venues throughout Saturday and Sunday.