MELTDOWN organisers Dan and Josh Keating - it returns on November 1

Rock, metal and pop-punk fans are in for a treat as MELTDOWN - Melton Mowbray’s alternative club night - returns for Halloween.

It’s seven years since the last MELTDOWN rocked the town and co-founder Josh Keating said since then many music fans had asked him to bring it back.

Josh (aka DJ Mulletron) said his brother Dan wanted to help him bring it back.

"That’s when I knew it was time - not only to serve past fans but also a whole new generation,” said Josh

The event - Halloween Freakfest - is at Tubes nightclub on Friday, November 1.

Dan said: “We’re planning for this to be the biggest event in MELTDOWN’s history.

“We will kick off the night with a solid line-up of quality rock/pop-punk and metal covers bands and continue the party until late in the morning with DJ Mulletron on the decks.”

Opening the night and making their debut will be Melton’s own, female-fronted emo/pop-punk covers band Scene It All Before. MELTDOWN co-founder Tommi-Lee Hine-Dickinson will be on lead guitar alongside bandmates Pippa Sanger Palmer, Leon Wilson, Lloyd Watson and Joe Parker.

Closing the live section will be upcoming rock/post-hardcore band Halfway Home, from Buckinghamshire, who are taking time out from recording their upcoming album Winter.

Freakfest sponsors include Melton’s online music and band merchandise store Icon Music. Owner Tom Griggs will also provide sound engineering services.

Melton-based alternative clothing company, Mind’s Eye Apparel, will also have a stand at the event.

People are being encouraged to go dressed for Halloween.

Click HERE to buy £9 advanced tickets.

You can follow updates about MELTDOWN on its Facebook page.