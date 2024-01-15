Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra raises over £5k for LOROS

Over the past 2 years, Melstrum, Melton's award winning Ukulele group, have raised a remarkable £5,140 for their chosen charity, LOROS.

The strummers have played their upbeat repertoire of singalong songs at the Cheese and Food Fairs, Dove Cottage, Mencap, Rutland Sailability and a number of other venues.

They would love to play for your event, if you would like to book, please see the contact details on their website www.melstrum.co.uk.