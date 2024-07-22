The MCC and Duchess of Rutland XI teams line up at Knipton before this year's match

A popular annual cricket match has taken place in the heart of the Vale of Belvoir.

An MCC team once again took on a Duchess of Rutland XI at Belvoir CC’s picturesque Knipton ground.

Electing to bat first, MCC made a solid start, openers Ed Hales and Jack Mynott putting on 88 for the first wicket in 15 overs.

Hales was the first to go, hitting eight 4s and two 6s in his 52.

Mynott held the innings together, compiling a steady 54 with three 4s and a six, and adding 40 for the fourth wicket with Paul Summerskill, who went on to reach 44 not out.

Ollie Haley hit a 12-ball 29 and the MCC innings closed on 221-6 after 35 overs.

Aaman Singh stood out among the bowlers, bowling tightly and reaping the reward with three for 32, while Scott Boswell took a sharp caught and bowled.

The Duchess XI’s innings struggled in the face of some excellent bowling by Adam Syddall (1-22), Chris Swallow (3-4) and the slow left arm of Luke Jarvis (4-20).

The top order went cheaply and there was little resistance as the side fell to 58-7 after just 11 overs, Pip Williams and Joe Bottomley contributing 12 apiece.

Finlay Boswell added 24 while Scott Boswell took full advantage of some indifferent bowling to hit a quick-fire 38.

Aaman Singh (16) and Max Everett (16 not out) added 29 for the last wicket.

The Vic Heppenstall Spirit of Cricket award went to Jack Mynott for his patient 54, while the victorious MCC team, taking an 8-6 lead in this annual series of matches, were presented with the Imogen Skirving Trophy.

The feature match is held to highlight the work of sports and education charity the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust, which is on track to reach a record 4,900-plus children this year.

It takes cricket and basketball into primary and special needs schools, runs out-of-school coaching sessions and welcomes around 1,600 children to the Belvoir Estate each summer for a day of outstanding outdoor learning.

Click HERE for more information on the activities of the Trust.