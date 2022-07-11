Matt and Lyndsey honoured to carry baton for Commonwealth Games

RUTLAND WATER, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Baton bearer Chris Farnsworth holds the Queen's Baton during the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay on a visit to Rutland Water, United Kingdom on July 10, 2022 in Rutland, England. (Photo by Nick England/Getty Images for Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay)

Matt Hampson, who has spearheaded a foundation supporting people who have sustained serious injuries playing sport, was a batonbearer yesterday (Sunday) during the Rutland leg of the tour.

And today, Lyndsey Young, founder of the Friendly Bench social enterprise, which helps isolated people meet others and deal with mental wellbeing issues, is carrying the baton as it passes through the Grantham area.

The relay is on the eighth day of its 25-day journey through England in the final run up to the games, which take place between July 28 and August 8.

Lyndsey created her first bench in her home village of Bottesford and has helped roll the concept out to several other towns and villages across the UK.

Ahead of her baton duties today, she said: “It’s an amazing honour to be recognised for my work with the Friendly Bench and to be selected to be a Batonbearer for the Queen’s Baton Relay.

"Carrying the baton through my home region, the place I live and where the Friendly Bench story began will be a very special experience.”

Matt, of Cold Overton, started his foundation in 2011 after being left paralysed by an incident in training for the England Under 21 rugby squad and he has since opened the Get Busy Living centre at Burrough on the Hill.

He carried the baton in scorching temperatures yesterday on a day when it was transported by speed boat across the reservoir.

