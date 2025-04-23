Pope Francis waves to the crowd during the weekly general audience at St Peter's Square in The Vatican on November 20, 2024. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

A Mass will be held in Melton Mowbray tomorrow (Thursday) following the death of Pope Francis.

The pontiff died on Easter Monday, aged 88, at his residence in The Vatican, in Rome, after a period of illness.

More than 20,000 people have already paid their last respects as The Pope’s body lies in an open coffin in St Peter's Basilica.

World leaders are due to attend his funeral on Saturday.

St John The Baptist Catholic Church, in Thorpe End, Melton Mowbray, will host a Mass tomorrow at 10am for the repose of his soul.

The service will be taken by Rev Monsignor Canon Thomas McGovern, the parish priest.

A message on the church website states: “It is with sorrow that the Catholic Community in Melton Mowbray learnt of the death of the Holy Father, Pope Francis on Easter Monday.”

St John’s is part of the Diocese of Nottingham family of churches.

The Bishop of Nottingham, the Right Reverend Patrick McKinney said he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the death of Pope Francis.

He commented: “The Pope has left an indelible mark on the Church and the world, as a man of great warmth and humility who made use of his global prestige to highlight and to listen to the concerns of the poorest and most marginalised people across the world.

“The loss of the Holy Father will be deeply felt in all of our diocesan communities and well beyond, but I believe his legacy will live on.

“I was very privileged to meet Pope Francis in Rome on two occasions — first, upon my appointment as Bishop of Nottingham in May 2015, and once again during the ‘Ad limina’ visit of the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales to Rome in 2018.

"Each time I was struck by his humility and warm welcome, deep love of Christ Jesus, desire to engage in dialogue, and his profound commitment to the Church and her mission.

"He will be greatly missed.”

Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in December 1936 in Argentina.

He was proclaimed the Pope, following a conclave, in March 2013.

He chose the name Francis after the 13th century Saint, Francis of Assisi.