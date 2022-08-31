Markets, music and Medieval events take centre stage this weekend in Melton

A previous Melton vintage craft market

There will be lots of family entertainment, live music and a selection of delicious food from a variety of different traders, from 4pm through to 9pm, in the Market Place.

Next up, on Saturday, is the opportunity to sample cream teas at a fundraiser at St John’s Catholic Church, in the town, between 2pm and 5pm.

Sunday will be taken up with the latest vintage craft market in the Market Place, from 10am until 4pm.

All the usual attractions will feature, including a range of stalls, a display of old cars, motorbikes and jeeps, music and plenty of dancing.

There will once again be a steam punk theme to the event with people dressed in fashions from the movement.

The latest summer concert at the bandstand in Melton’s Play Close park will also take place on Sunday.

Members of the Syston Brass Band will perform from 2.45pm through to 4.30pm – get there early to secure a seat near the stage.

Throughout the weekend, Belvoir Castle will be putting its spectacular Medieval Re-Enactment event.

Crowds will once again enjoy jousting between knights and other recreations of battles from the era.

There will also be a chance to see Medieval kitchen demonstrations, captivating craft displays, feudal fashion workshops, dramatic archery shows and lots of other family activities.