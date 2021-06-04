Marathon men who are ‘going into bat’ for sporting Trust

Michael Cooke EMN-210406-102309001

Harry Chatfeild-Roberts and Michael Cooke are both training hard for their challenge and hope to go the distance - the equivalent of 2,098 runs between the wickets!

The Trust seeks to inspire children to lead healthy active lives through sporting opportunities and access to outdoor learning and is a cause close to them both. It reaches over 3,000 youngsters each year including those with special needs and with plans for a purpose-built facility at its base at Knipton on the Belvoir Estate hopes to double that number over the next decade.

Harry completed the Paris Marathon in 2019 raising money for the Trust and men’s mental health charity CALM but has unfinished business with the marathon.

Harry Chatfeild-Roberts EMN-210406-102319001

He said: “I suffered a leg injury two months before Paris and was only able to keep up my fitness through swimming and cycle spinning.

“At 30km I was going well and on for a 3.30 finish time when the injury flared up. I still crossed the line in 4.18 but the last 12km was agony. That’s why I want to give it another go and it’s for a great cause.”

Michael, owner of Melton Sports, also works a day a week for the charity as a fundraiser. He has run London before but it was more than 20 years ago.

He said: “I have to practice what I preach and do my bit - all 26.2 miles of it - and do so knowing the Trust will make every donation go a long way.

“Our children have all missed out on so much over the last 16 months and it’s never seemed more important to get them outside, trying new sports and activities and learning more about our wonderful countryside.”

To sponsor Harry please visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/HarryChatfeildRoberts

To sponsor Michael go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/michael-cooke-SAVMLMBONDS333-2020-212247