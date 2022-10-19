Police were called to the scene

Police officers were called to the scene on Leicester Road at Kirby Bellars by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service following a report that a car was on fire.

The victim in the distressing incident has not yet been named.

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Commenting on the discovery, Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man was inside the vehicle.

"He was subsequently taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicion and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.

"Identification of the deceased is a matter for the coroner.”