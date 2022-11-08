Makers and crafters join forces for new pop-up Shop, Melton Creative ColLEctive, at the Bell Centre

The innovative pop-up shop, Melton Creative ColLEctive, has brought a new energy to the shopping centre which has suffered in recent years from having many vacant units.

Among the products on show range from paintings, crochet and fibre art to crystals, aromas and jewellery.

Makers and crafters have joined forces to share a new space in the centre, which will not only showcase local talent but also promote the great creativity in Melton Mowbray and Leicestershire.

Local maker, Sarah, who thanked the help the group has received from Melton BID, says: “It is an open and transparent selling environment that allows small local businesses to experience selling a wide variety of products to the public, some for the first time.

“This not only helps the sellers to gain confidence in selling their products, but it also helps them to learn how to run a business successfully.

“Plus, it is always nice to get feedback from buyers, especially if people are praising the work and appreciating the time and energy that has gone into making the wide variety of items available.

"We really hope it will encourage people to shop locally and support our town centre.”

Local businesses selling in the shop include Adorn Chorus, Art By Kat, Bell Boo, BoltersEnd Creative, ByLee, Crystal Boutique, Home Sweet Holly, I Felt That, KB Premium Designs, Cheri Lowe Wreaths, Palm + Paw, Poison Flora, Sid +Milly, Stitches of Joy, Tyler +Skye and Vicky Harknett.

Melton BID manager, Shelagh Core, said: “We have been working together with the landlord and agent of the Bell Centre and businesses to maximise use of this vacant indoor space for many months, to drive footfall and business incubation into the centre.”

Melton’s Art Group Exhibition is also in the Bell Centre this week until Saturday, with a beautiful selection of pieces from local artists on display throughout the centre to enjoy and buy, possibly to be extended until the beginning of December.

The Bell Centre will also host Santa and his grotto over the Melton Christmas weekend from Friday to Sunday December 2-4.

