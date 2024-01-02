Motorists are being reminded that a major route in and out of Melton Mowbray will be closed for three weeks from Monday.

The A606 near Melton where the road closure will take place for three weeks to allow work on the NEMMDR IMAGE GEORGE ICKE

Leicestershire County Council Highways has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order on the A606 Burton Road.

The closure is needed to allow work teams with Galliford Try to safely carry out work on utilities associated with the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

The A606 will be closed from the junction with Cross Lane, in Burton Lazars, to the junction with Kirby Lane.

It closes from 6am on January 8 to 8pm on Sunday January 28.

We reported last week that many villages had voiced concerns at a public meeting that the closure would lead to drivers, including those in HGVs, using narrow rural roads to get around the closure to save time.