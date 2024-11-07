A Centrebus service leaves Windsor Street, Melton

A bus service between Melton Mowbray and Oakham could soon be replaced by a travel on demand operation involving minibuses and cars.

Rutland County Council wants to trial a new Dynamic Demand Responsive Travel (DDRT) service from spring 2025 to bring down the spiralling cost of subsidising conventional bus services.

One of the services earmarked for change is the Centrebus R2, which serves, Wyfordby, Saxby, Wymondham, Edmonthorpe, Teigh, Market Overton, Barrow, Cottesmore, Kendrew Barracks, Greetham, Exton and Burley en route between Melton’s Windsor Street and Oakham’s John Street Bus Station.

However, the proposals mean several conventional bus services would still operate, such as the R1, between Melton Mowbray, Oakham, Uppingham and Corby.

DDRT uses smaller vehicles, like minibuses, to offer flexible public transport in some areas. It serves existing bus stops as pick-up and drop-off points, with passengers required to book their journey in advance – either online or by phone.

These plans could move a step closer when cabinet meets on Tuesday to consider proposals in a Transport Network Review, which asks for approval to change the way bus services are delivered in the future.

Councillor Christine Wise, cabinet member for highways, transport and communities at Rutland County Council, said: “Services will look and work differently in the future, particularly with the introduction of smaller, flexible modes of transport to replace some of the big buses we see travelling round the county with very few passengers on board.

"We want a modern rural bus service that gets people where they need to go, at a cost that is manageable for the council and in a way that is greener for the environment.”

The number of passenger journeys on Rutland’s buses has fallen dramatically from more than 400,000 before the outbreak of Covid, to just 176,000 in 2023-24.

Over the same period, the cost of running the county’s bus network has increased substantially, with more than £800,000 spent by Rutland County Council last year to subsidise bus services supported by the council.

The new on-demand DDRT service, starting by the summer of 2025, would be operated in partnership with another local authority and would be free to use for the first three months.

A fare of £1 per trip would then apply after the free period, for those required to pay.

Services would continue to be free for those with a bus pass.

The DDRT services would operate Monday to Saturday from 7am to 7pm, with some crossover between different areas to ensure maximum coverage to reach destinations.

These changes would help the council make a financial saving of £300,000 by replacing some existing bus services, such as the R2.

Councillor Wise added: “These plans have been carefully thought out to provide an efficient service for passengers and bring down the cost of running a rural bus network.

"Doing nothing and simply carrying on as we’ve always done would not be affordable for the council in the long-term.

"We don’t want to follow in the footsteps of other councils who’ve been forced to end all bus services to save money.

"I hope people will feel positive about the direction we’re heading in and receptive to the changes we want to make.

"We’re excited about what this could mean for residents, businesses and communities.”