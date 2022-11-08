The proposed new Melton and Syston Parliamentary constituency boundary

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) has upheld the original proposal to change from Rutland and Melton to a constituency of Melton and Syston.

A final four-week consultation is being launched today with the responses being taken into account for the final recommendation to be made on July 1 next year.

If approved, the new constituency would include all the Melton local authority wards plus eight Charnwood local authority wards extending to the River Soar, which would form its western boundary.

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton, who wants to see the existing constituency boundary retained

A major part of the existing Melton constituency would be transferred to a new Rutland and Stamford area.

A report published by the BCE today states: “When visiting the area, the Assistant Commissioners observed some differences between Melton Mowbray and Syston, but overall felt that both are small towns with a rural hinterland, and that they are well connected along the A607.

“As such, they recommended retaining the initial proposals for Melton and Syston, subject to removing The Wolds ward.”

Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, wants to retain the existing constituency boundary.

Advertisement

The proposed new Rutland and Stamford parliamentary constituency boundary

The report says Mrs Kearns: “...provided evidence that Melton shares extensive community ties with Rutland, commenting they are ‘heavily rural, agricultural areas with market towns and a high number of villages’ while arguing that this differs from the suburban area of Syston.”

Both Melton Borough Council and Rutland County Council echoed these sentiments in their comments to the latest consultation.

The commissioners agreed to remove the proposal to include The Wolds ward in any Melton and Syston constituency following a representation from Charnwood borough councillor, Jenny Bokor.

Advertisement

She argued that the ward should stay in the Loughborough constituency as it shared an historical identity with the town in terms of education, healthcare and leisure facilities.

The local Labour Party backed the initial proposal for the Melton and Syston constituency but they suggested Mountsorrel ward be retained in a Charnwood constituency.

There were some comments proposing a link between Melton and Market Harborough but the report said commissioners: “...noted that these proposals would be disruptive to existing constituencies, and separate areas with established community ties. The Assistant Commissioners also felt that insufficient evidence had been received to demonstrate that the Melton Mowbray and Market Harborough pairing would be an improvement on the initial proposals, as the proposals were not widely commented on during consultation.”

Towns and villages included in proposed new Melton and Syston Parliamentary constituency: Melton Mowbray, Syston, East Goscote, Queniborough, Sileby, Thurmaston, Wreake villages, Asfordby, Bottesford, Croxton Kerrial, Frisby-on-the-Wreake, Gaddesby, Long Clawson, Stathern, Old Dalby, Somerby, Waltham-on-the-Wolds, Wymondham.

Advertisement

The commissioners have revised the composition of 19 of the 47 East Midlands constituencies proposed in June last year, based on thousands of representations.