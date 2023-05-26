News you can trust since 1859
Lots of family fun to be had at Scalford craft fair

A Spring Craft Fair will be held at Scalford village hall tomorrow (Saturday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 26th May 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:57 BST
The event, from 10am to 4pm, will feature around 30 stalls, face painting and a falconry display, among other attractions, with hot food and a gin bar provided by staff at The Royal Horseshoes pub at Waltham.

Organiser, Chloe Jardine-Price, said: “The fair is raising money for Chadwell village as we seem to get forgotten about by the parish a little and we aim to raise money for our own defibrillator and road slow signs.”