Lots of family events in Melton area over next two weekends

Family events in Melton town centre

They kick off on Saturday with the popular annual Stapleford Miniature Railway Open Weekend, which runs through until Bank Holiday Monday.

All the usual attractions will be on offer at Stapleford Park from 10am each day.

**Springfield Jazz Ensemble are playing on Sunday in the latest concert at the Bandstand in Melton’s Play Close park from 2.45pm.

**Street Food Friday returns to Melton town centre on September 2, from 4pm to 9pm, with live music from an Abba tribute band and lots of tasty food being served.

**On Saturday September 3, from 2pm to 5pm, cream teas and homemade cake will be served at St John’s Roman Catholic Church in Melton.

The event is being run by Friends of St John's Church with all proceeds going to the building fund for a new church hall.

Event organiser, Frances Levett, said, "We have run this before and it has been very popular, so we are hoping for a good turnout.

"We are running a raffle too, and there are guided tours of the historic church. Or people are welcome just to visit the church and see the beautiful new artistic paintwork in the original style.”

**The next Melton Vintage Craft Fair and Classic Car Meet is on Sunday September 4, from 10am until 4pm.