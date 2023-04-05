Lots of family fun will be enjoyed at the Belvoir Trail at Belvoir Castle

Hollands Fun Fair is in Play Close Park, from 1pm to 6pm, through to April 15.

Melton Carnegie Museum is hosting an Easter Eggstravaganza this week until Saturday, with lots of activities to celebrate the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This includes a free Easter trail with no need to book, just drop in when the museum is open, from 10am to 4pm.

There is also a Marvellous Melton event taking place at the museum during the second week of the school holidays, from Tuesday through to April 15.

This includes free Melton postcard craft sessions and a free Melton trail.

Belvoir Castle is hosting an Easter Trail through until Easter Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors can meet Belvoir’s famous Easter Bunny Billy and explore famous artefacts.There will be six lightboxes dotted around the Rose Garden with clues at each stop.