Lots of Easter fun around the Melton borough

Families will be enjoying lots of Easter fun this week in the Melton area.

By Nick Rennie
Published 5th Apr 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 09:49 BST
Lots of family fun will be enjoyed at the Belvoir Trail at Belvoir CastleLots of family fun will be enjoyed at the Belvoir Trail at Belvoir Castle
Lots of family fun will be enjoyed at the Belvoir Trail at Belvoir Castle

Hollands Fun Fair is in Play Close Park, from 1pm to 6pm, through to April 15.

Melton Carnegie Museum is hosting an Easter Eggstravaganza this week until Saturday, with lots of activities to celebrate the season.

This includes a free Easter trail with no need to book, just drop in when the museum is open, from 10am to 4pm.

There is also a Marvellous Melton event taking place at the museum during the second week of the school holidays, from Tuesday through to April 15.

This includes free Melton postcard craft sessions and a free Melton trail.

Belvoir Castle is hosting an Easter Trail through until Easter Monday.

Visitors can meet Belvoir’s famous Easter Bunny Billy and explore famous artefacts.There will be six lightboxes dotted around the Rose Garden with clues at each stop.

Each child will receive a free chocolate egg once the trail is completed.

