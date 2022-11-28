The Long Clawson Dairy lorry parked adjacent to the stolen van at Hungarton shortly after two suspects were arrested

Simon Majury, who lives in Melton, was driving along a single track road near Hungarton, in the Harborough district, when he encountered a white van being pursued by a police car.

The officer stopped his vehicle and then asked Simon to prevent the van, which has been flagged up as stolen, from driving past him.

Simon said: "I saw this white van coming in the opposite direction and the plastic trim under the front bumper was half hanging off.

"I thought it looked a bit rough and then this police car all of a sudden came from behind this white van to block it.

"The policeman was on his own so he asked me to block the passenger side door so these two guys inside the van couldn't escape whilst he handcuffed them to the steering wheel.

"He then waited for back-up to arrive.

"Thank goodness these two guys didn't get nasty or even worse.”

In response to Simon’s public-spirited actions, Leicestershire and Rutland Rural Policing Team posted on its Facebook page: “Whilst in the Hungarton area at lunch time we came across this van.

"A quick check revealed it had been stolen the day before!