Long Clawson teenager wins coveted role in top ballet
A Long Clawson teenager has won a coveted role in the English Youth Ballet’s production of Nutcracker.
By Nick Rennie
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
19th Oct 2022, 1:06pm
Madeleine Irving (16) was selected after a competitive video audition and will be dancing the soloist role of a Sugar Plum Attendant.
The excited cast of young dancers are rehearsing ahead of the production at the Wycombe Swan in High Wycombe, on November 1 and 2.
EYB Principal, Lyndsey Fraser, who is starring as the Sugar Plum Fairy, said: “The sets and costumes in the production are superb.”