Long Clawson ballet dancer Madeleine Irving

Madeleine Irving (16) was selected after a competitive video audition and will be dancing the soloist role of a Sugar Plum Attendant.

The excited cast of young dancers are rehearsing ahead of the production at the Wycombe Swan in High Wycombe, on November 1 and 2.

EYB Principal, Lyndsey Fraser, who is starring as the Sugar Plum Fairy, said: “The sets and costumes in the production are superb.”