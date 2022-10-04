News you can trust since 1859

Long Clawson prepares for annual conker championships

The 38th annual conker championship at Long Clawson takes place on Saturday.

By Nick Rennie
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 1:14 pm - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 1:14 pm
Matches in full flow during a previous edition of the Long Clawson Conker Championships
Competitors can register from noon with matches set to begin at 1.30pm – entry is £5 for adults and £3 for under 14s.

The event will once again be on The Pingle, next to The Crown and Plough pub, with all proceeds going to the local primary school and the village hall.

A trophy and champagne is first prize for adults, with silverware and a box of chocolates for the juniors.