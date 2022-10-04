Long Clawson prepares for annual conker championships
The 38th annual conker championship at Long Clawson takes place on Saturday.
By Nick Rennie
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 1:14 pm
- 1 min read
Updated
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 1:14 pm
Competitors can register from noon with matches set to begin at 1.30pm – entry is £5 for adults and £3 for under 14s.
The event will once again be on The Pingle, next to The Crown and Plough pub, with all proceeds going to the local primary school and the village hall.
A trophy and champagne is first prize for adults, with silverware and a box of chocolates for the juniors.