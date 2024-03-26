Richard Basson, who has been found guilty of murdering Carrie Slater

Richard Basson will be sentenced tomorrow for his horrifying crime at a property on King’s Road in September last year.

A Leicester Crown Court trial was told that Carrie Slater, who was 37, was found by emergency services in a bedroom with a significant injury to the front of her head after being alerted by Basson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carrie was taken to hospital where scan revealed she had a gunshot wound despite Basson initially claiming she was injured by him stabbing her in the face with a pool cue.

Carrie Slater, who died after being shot in the head by boyfriend Richard Basson at Long Clawson

She was placed on life support but two days later, on September 23, it was withdrawn and she was pronounced dead by doctors.

After today’s gulty verdict, Det Insp Emma Matts, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) major crime team, the senior investigating officer, said: “My thoughts and condolences go out to Carrie’s family and loved ones, who I know are still struggling to come to terms with their loss and understand why Carrie was killed.

“Hopefully today’s outcome provides a degree of closure to those who were closest to her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Only Basson knows why he killed a woman he claimed to love.

"He’s never explained his actions. He’s never shown any remorse for killing another person.”

Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the property shortly before 6.45pm on September 21 following a 999 call made by Basson.

While Carrie was receiving treatment, Basson stayed outside the bungalow, behaving in an erratic manner and refusing to co-operate with officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He did, however, disclose he was responsible for causing her injuries and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Following Basson’s arrest, officers conducted a routine search of their bungalow, both inside and out, and found a self-loading pistol and four rounds of ammunition – two live and two spent – in the back garden.