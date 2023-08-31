Long Clawson Dairy celebrates gold award success

​From left, Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur, Kim Kettle, Master Cheesemaker and Anne-Claire Tisserand of Long Clawson Dairy

Long Clawson Dairy’s Blue Stilton and White Stilton cheese have achieved Gold status at the award, securing the dairy the coveted Frances Pawlett Trophy.

Bill Mathieson, managing director of Long Clawson Dairy, which started making cheese in 1912, said: “We’re delighted that our small farming cooperative, where the craft and care of our master cheesemakers is so important to us, was recognised through our delicious Blue Stilton and White Stilton entries.”

The awards seek to champion world class producers of cheese and dairy products.

Long Clawson Dairy entered 14 classes, winning a gold, silver or bronze medal in 10 overall.

There was a Silver for its Rutland Red, which is the only traditionally-made pasteurised Red Leicester cheese – cloth bound, buttered, and matured for at least six months.

In total, Long Clawson Dairy were awarded gold for their Blue Stilton and White Stilton, Silvers for their Rutland Red, Blue Stilton and Cheddar with Balsamic and Onion along with two Bronze awards for their Shropshire Blue and White Stilton with Lemon Zest.

In addition, the Long Clawson team hosted a visit by the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur for a tour and cheese tasting.