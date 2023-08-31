News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Long Clawson Dairy celebrates gold award success

​Long Clawson Dairy has scooped several prestigious awards at the International Cheese Awards.
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:05 BST
​From left, Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur, Kim Kettle, Master Cheesemaker and Anne-Claire Tisserand of Long Clawson Dairy​From left, Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur, Kim Kettle, Master Cheesemaker and Anne-Claire Tisserand of Long Clawson Dairy
​From left, Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur, Kim Kettle, Master Cheesemaker and Anne-Claire Tisserand of Long Clawson Dairy

Long Clawson Dairy’s Blue Stilton and White Stilton cheese have achieved Gold status at the award, securing the dairy the coveted Frances Pawlett Trophy.

Bill Mathieson, managing director of Long Clawson Dairy, which started making cheese in 1912, said: “We’re delighted that our small farming cooperative, where the craft and care of our master cheesemakers is so important to us, was recognised through our delicious Blue Stilton and White Stilton entries.”

The awards seek to champion world class producers of cheese and dairy products.

Long Clawson Dairy entered 14 classes, winning a gold, silver or bronze medal in 10 overall.

Most Popular

There was a Silver for its Rutland Red, which is the only traditionally-made pasteurised Red Leicester cheese – cloth bound, buttered, and matured for at least six months.

In total, Long Clawson Dairy were awarded gold for their Blue Stilton and White Stilton, Silvers for their Rutland Red, Blue Stilton and Cheddar with Balsamic and Onion along with two Bronze awards for their Shropshire Blue and White Stilton with Lemon Zest.

In addition, the Long Clawson team hosted a visit by the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur for a tour and cheese tasting.

The dairy team is currently looking for new opportunities to celebrate their range of expertly crafted cheeses and to keep the King of British Cheese, Stilton, at the heart of Leicestershire and the rest of the country.