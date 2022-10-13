Long Clawson conker contest raises £1,000 for local causes

Winners and runners-up celebrate at The Vale Conker Championships at Long Clawson PHOTO Chris Hardwick

The 38th annual event, held at the Pingle next to the Crown and Plough pub, raised over £1,000 for the local school and for village hall funds.

Harry Goddard won the adults’ contest with Lloyd Willett runner-up, while Jess Riley triumphed in the junior competition with Stan Bryan runner-up.

The daughter and two grand-daughters of founder, Rex Haythornthwaite, attended to give out prizes to the winners.

Two of the competitors in the children's conker competition at Long Clawson PHOTO Chris Hardwick

Organiser, Amy Willett, told the Melton Times: “We had a total number of 72 adult players and 48 children taking part in the competition.

“The weather was beautiful and loads of people turned up.”

Long Clawson Primary School pupils Amber Willett, Isobel Hatherley and Gracie Bryan raised over £100 selling cakes on one of the stalls.