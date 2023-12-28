People who have been touched by cancer have posed for some cheeky photos for a calendar to raise money for a related charity.

One of the photos taken for the calendar which is raising money for Cancer Research UK

Local Cancer Research UK supporter, Liz Wells, got men and women to shed their clothes in a Leicestershire farmers’ field with poses made famous in the iconic Calendar Girls movie.

The tasteful shots were all taken in the summer months to the delight of those involved.

Family and friends took part and there was good support from local businesses and retailers.

Liz said: “Everyone who was brave enough to take part in this calendar has been touched by cancer.

"I wanted to produce something that would not only make people smile but would help raise much needed funds for Cancer Research UK, a charity I feel very passionate about.”

She added: “100 per cent of the proceeds are going to Cancer Research UK.”

Becky Elphick, relationship manager at Cancer Research UK said: “Cancer is one of the world’s greatest health challenges.

"In the UK, one in two people, will get cancer in their lifetime, along with millions around the world.

"At Cancer Research UK, we exist to beat cancer and our visions is to bring about a world where everyone can lead longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.”

“Thankfully, we are beating cancer every day.”

Since Cancer Research UK was founded in 2002, cancer deaths have decreased by 16 per cent.

Over the last 50 years cancer survival in the UK has doubled.

Becky added: "In the 1970s just one in four people survived their disease. Today two in four survive.

"However, we know we need to go much further and much faster – and research offers us this opportunity and hope.”

"We hope to accelerate this progress and see three in four people surviving their disease by 2034.”

The calendar costs £10 and can be bought from Liz Wells by emailing [email protected], as well as at the following local retailers: