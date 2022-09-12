Local racehorse trainers set to host free open days

Imperial Commander with Richard Bevis leading up the gallops ready to run in The Betfair Chase pic Dan Abraham - focusonracing.com

Mick Appleby, who is based at Langham, and Laura Morgan, who works from a yard at Waltham, are taking part in National Racehorse Week, which aims to give people a unique insight into what goes on ahead of race days.

Mick, who is 52, has been a trainer for a dozen years and has been based on a site off the A606 for half that time.

The yard has 100 stables and it currently houses 95 horses in what has been a good season so far, with 85 winners to date.

Langham racehorse trainer Mick Appleby pictured at Newcastle races this year Pic Dan Abraham-focusonracing.com

He told the Melton Times: “People who come for the open day on Sunday will get a tour of the yard.

"We will parade some horses and have some others riding out on the gallops.

“Children are welcome and we’ve got a bouncy castle and a rodeo bull, and there will be burgers and drinks served throughout.”

Many driving between Langham and Melton will have seen Mick’s horses on the gallops, which runs parallel to the road.

Alpen and Texas at Mick Appleby's Langham racing stables

He said: “There are quite a few gallops by the side of a road, in places like Newmarket and up north, and it’s quite good because it gets horses used to noise.

“This time of year we ride out at 6am and it changes to 7am in the winter.

"Being based at Langham is good for us, it’s a nice area and you are central to get to most race courses.”

Like most businesses, the cost of living crisis is having an impact at Mick’s yard.

“It’s been quite tough. It’s hard to put my prices up because a lot of the owners are in the same situation as me,” he explained.

“Our energy bill used to be £1,500 and now its £4,000 a month.

"It’s a big hit and when you add in the price of horse feed and fuel prices going up as well.

“We need some help from the government or there will be a lot of people going out of business.

“Quite a few trainers have given up because they can’t make it pay.”

Mick, who has 22 full-time staff, races throughout the UK and Ireland and has recently returned from racing in South Korea.

Laura Morgan is holding her open day on Saturday at her yard, on Goadby Road at Waltham.

She has been involved in racing most of her life and is the daughter of former trainer Kevin Morgan, who had probably his most successful spell as a trainer whilst based in Waltham and using the same gallops his daughter now uses.

In total, 18 stables across the midlands, and over 180 across Britain, are taking part in National Racehorse Week.

All open days across the region, are free to attend and people of all ages are welcome, offering a fantastic family day out in the countryside. Many of them offer refreshments and activities for all ages.