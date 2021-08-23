Local pride as Paralympians prepare for Tokyo action

Jamie Stead, who has been doing rehab training at the Get Busy Living Centre at Burrough on the Hill and who is preparing to play for the Team GB wheelchair rugby team at the Toyko Paralympics EMN-210822-172208001

Gavin Walker, Nick Cummins and Jamie Stead are all in Team GB’s wheelchair basketball squad which is due to begin its tournament with a match against Algeria on Thursday.

The trio have been supported by the Matt Hampson Foundation’s Get Busy Living Centre, which helps with the recovery of young sportspeople who have suffered catastrophic injuries.

Former fireman, Gavin, was supported by the foundation during the coronavirus lockdown when he wasn’t able to access a gym to continue his training. The charity provided him with a specialist Ski-Erg maching which enabled him to get in shape for the Games.

He sustained a spinal injury after slipping on wet decking back in 2010.

Nick, who contracted meningitis at 19 whilst at university, is a long-term beneficiary of the foundation and trains regularly in the gym at The Get Busy Living Centre.

After narrowly missing out on selection for the Rio Paralympics he will be making his Games debut in Japan this week.

Jamie has cerebral palsy and approached the charity for help accessing a wheelchair rugby chair in 2017.

The foundation provided him with the equipment he needed to compete as he bids to fillow up an impresssive performance in Rio five years ago.

Charity founder, Matt Hampson, told the Melton Times: “We’re so proud of all of our beneficiaries that are headed to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics. “Recovering from a life-changing injury can be a long, tough journey and these guys have shown what it really means to get busy living again.

“We can’t wait to see how they get on at the games.”

There will be more beneficiaries to cheer at the next Paralympics in Paris in 2024 and they will continue their prepararations at the Get Busy Living Centre.

One of them is Sophie Wilson, who broke her neck diving into a swimming pool but is now training with the para rowing squad.

Ben Pearson, who is on the para athletics pathway for Team GB, is a former rugby player who had his leg amputated after breaking it.

Former Jacob Pritchard is another being supported by the foundation - he is a table tennis player after formerly being a jump jockey.

***Work has started on building a new outdoor gym facility for beneficiaries at the Get Busy Living Centre.

