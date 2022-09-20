Local Macmillan coffee mornings get underway

Nigel and Gillian Lane enjoy a coffee and a cake at the Macmillan coffee morning at Thorpe Arnold village hall earlier this month

The official date for the popular gatherings is Friday September 30 but the first coffee morning to take place in the Melton area was at Thorpe Arnold village hall which raised £244.

Gillian Cunningham is holding one at Sproxton village hall and Mary Fenton is coordinating a coffee morning and lunch at Grimston village hall – both of these are on September 30.

The Grimston event is a drop-in event for coffee and cake from 10am until 11.30am followed by a light lunch, which costs £7 and must be booked via Mary on 01664 812410.

Two events are planned at Long Clawson – this Wednesday at the village hall from 2pm to 4pm and on October 8 at the Crown and Plough pub, from 10am to noon.

Having a coffee morning is the perfect chance to catch up over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious in aid of a great cause.

Anyone who wants to hold one, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, is invited to click HERE to register.

The first Macmillan coffee morning happened in 1990 – it was a small affair starting off as a simple idea which has grown over the years