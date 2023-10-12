Some of the members of Rutland and Melton RNLI attend their annual lunch

More than 80 guests were told the total at the annual lunch for the Rutland and Melton Branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

They raised funds from street and supermarket collections, a jazz evening on the Rutland Belle and a very generous £5,000 legacy donation.

Simon Scholes gave a talk about his career in television and a raffle raised £455.