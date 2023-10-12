Local lifeboat charity fundraisers generate £10K
Landlocked fundraisers have collected almost £10,000 for a lifeboat charity in the last year.
By Nick Rennie
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 12:44 BST
More than 80 guests were told the total at the annual lunch for the Rutland and Melton Branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
They raised funds from street and supermarket collections, a jazz evening on the Rutland Belle and a very generous £5,000 legacy donation.
Simon Scholes gave a talk about his career in television and a raffle raised £455.
Their next event is a quiz in Melton on Friday November 10.