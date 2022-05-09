Local events in the Melton area

The event, which raises money for the village’s grade one listed St Mary’s Church, had to be cancelled for the last two summers because of the Covid pandemic.

Angela Patton, one of the organisers, said: “We are hoping to attract good numbers back again this year.

"It is a real community event – Barsby and Ashby Folville are very close and both villages do support each other.”

The fete starts at 2pm on Saturday June 26, on the cricket field.

Highlights will be live music performed by a jazz band, games, stalls, golf and a dog show, which visitors can enter their pet for.

Refreshments will be served throughout, including cream teas, with drinks available in the Prosecco tent.

Entry is £1 with children under 16 admitted free.

***A talk about the history of walled kitchen garden in Leicestershire and Rutland will be held at Hoby village hall on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

The speaker is Sue Blaxland, a committee member of Leicestershire and Rutland Gardens Trust, which is working on a research project to create

a register of walled kitchen gardens in the two counties.

These gardens are often derelict or put to other uses but they are recognised by the trust as forming an important part of our social and garden history.