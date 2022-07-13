Local businesses shortlisted for regional food and drink awards

Flashback to the Great Food Club awards of 2020: The Melton Cheeseboard, winners of the food shop of the year

The Melton-based Great Food Club, which has 16,000 members across the East Midlands, has revealed the contenders for its new annual awards.

Brentingby Gin, which is based at the livestock market on Scalford Road, is up for best drink producer, and Croxton Village Shop is contesting the shop of the year accolade.

The Stag and Hounds, at Burrough on the Hill, has secured a shortlist for pub of the year, alongside The Castle, at Castle Bytham, The Olive Branch, at Clipsham, and The Millstone, at Barnack.

There is also a ‘food and drink hero’ award this year with one of those shortlisted being Hiranthi Cook, of the Twyford-based business, Cidentro Cider, for planting one of the East Midlands’ only cider orchards and launching the brand.

The others nominated for this award are Sara Barton, of Brewsters Brewery, at Grantham, for inspiring women to enter the brewing industry and brewing consistently high-quality beer since 1998; Julian Carter, of Hambleton Bakery, Rutland, for helping propel Hambleton Bakery to long-term success and overseeing the launch of its new bakery in Stretton; and Aaron Patterson, of Hambleton Hall, Rutland, for mentoring many top-quality chefs, helping launch their careers, and for consistently high-quality cooking.

There will be strong local competition for the bakery of the year award, wth Baines Bakery at Uppingham, Cakes & Co of Stamford, Lily & Honey of Oakham and Lincoln-based Vines Bakery nominated.

Oakham-based, Orbis, is shortlisted for restaurant of the year, alongside Ashiana, of Nottinghamshire; Dom Restaurant, Thurlaston, Leicestershire; and The Monk, Quorn, Leicestershire.

Local food lovers cast more than 6,000 votes during May and June 2022 to help establish the award shortlists.

Social media comments and expert knowledge was also used, with the winners to be announced on September 28.

Great Food Club was founded in 2010 by Matt Wright and celebrates local food and drink in the East Midlands and Cambridgeshire.

It recommends more than 600 restaurants, pubs and food shops on its website.