Michaela Kelly's notice outside Melton Carnegie Museum, where she will read some of her short stories

Thorpe Satchville resident, Michaela Kelly, is hoping to rekindle an interest in storytelling with this new venture, which start at 2.30pm and last an hour.

A notice outside the museum from Michaela reads: “In years gone by, story tellers would make a living by regaling the general public with their interesting tales, and it has occurred to me that this might be a nice way of breaking up a shopping trip even in modern times.

"I am a resident of Thorpe Satchville, and have decided to see whether this old craft can be revived for the enjoyment of all concerned."

To attend the talks, it will cost £2.50 for the hour.

Refreshments will be available during the reading of the stories throughout the event.