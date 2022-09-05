News you can trust since 1859

Liz Truss announced as new Prime Minister

Liz Truss has been announced as the UK’s new Prime Minister in the last few minutes.

By Nick Rennie
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:43 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:43 pm
LEEDS, ENGLAND - JULY 28: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss fields questions from the media during a campaign visit to a broadband interchange company on July 28, 2022 in Leeds, England. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are attending the first Leadership Campaign hustings for Conservative Party members in Leeds this evening. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Ms Truss defeated Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot conducted among Conservative Party members.

The change at the top of government takes place 60 days after Boris Johnson said he was stepping down as PM following a surge of Tory MPs saying they no longer had confidence in his leadership.

Ms Truss will be confirmed as Prime Minister tomorrow after she meets The Queen at Balmoral.

Rishi Sunak, Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequerm (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the final two contenders to become the country's next Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party, stand together on stage during the final Conservative Party Hustings event at Wembley Arena, in London, on August 31, 2022. (Photo by Susannah Ireland / AFP) (Photo by SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images)
