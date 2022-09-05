Liz Truss announced as new Prime Minister
Liz Truss has been announced as the UK’s new Prime Minister in the last few minutes.
By Nick Rennie
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:43 pm
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:43 pm
Ms Truss defeated Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot conducted among Conservative Party members.
The change at the top of government takes place 60 days after Boris Johnson said he was stepping down as PM following a surge of Tory MPs saying they no longer had confidence in his leadership.
Ms Truss will be confirmed as Prime Minister tomorrow after she meets The Queen at Balmoral.