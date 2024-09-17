Daisy Haigh, who has been appointed to boost sales at Melton market

Melton Mowbray Market has made an appointment new hire to boost its pedigree and special sale business.

Daisy Haigh has been appointed to further develop the sales the market holds throughout the year for 40 societies, clubs and their members, as well as the weekly Tuesday and Wednesday markets.

She is a pedigree breeder, herself, and has held a wide variety of roles in the industry.

Daisy was brought up on a family farm in Nottinghamshire with both commercial beef and sheep.

She comes with a wealth of knowledge in the Pedigree livestock field, breeding her own British Blue cattle alongside her grandmother, particularly focusing on genetics through running her own fertility business.

Daisy has extensive experience working with cattle societies, livestock markets and industry companies which she can deploy in her new role.

She said: “I am really looking forward to working with Melton to grow pedigree and other special sales here in the midlands.

"Especially taking full advantage of all the digital opportunities to enhance these.

"Melton has a unique opportunity to provide this service in the area and I am eager to get a wider variety of successful sales up and running, as well as building on those already in the calendar.”

Hugh Brown, CEO of Melton Mowbray Market, said: “We are delighted to welcome Daisy to the team.

"She ticks all the boxes for what we are looking for to take our pedigree and special sales to the next level on behalf of our customers and the societies we serve.”

To contact Daisy, email [email protected] or call 07702 649925.