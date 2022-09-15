Live music gigs announced for Eastwell Village Hall
A new programme of music gigs has been announced at Eastwell Village Hal.
By Nick Rennie
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:00 am
Updated
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:01 am
First up, on Friday September 23, is the Annie Keating Band, who are starting their UK tour at the rural venue.
Over the years, singer-songwriter Annie has been compared with top artists ranging from Lucinda Williams to John Prine.
Future gigs feature Robin Bibi Big Band (Saturday November 26), Govannen (Saturday March 11, 2023) and Ian Parker Band (Saturday May 20, 2023).
Most Popular
Click HERE to buy tickets.