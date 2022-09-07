Linda takes on gruelling fundraiser for mental health service

Linda Arnold, who is taking on a gruelling fundraiser cycle ride for a mental health service

Linda Arnold will pedal from Land’s End, in Cornwall, to John o’Groats, at the tip of Scotland.

Sponsorship proceeds from the gruelling solo journey will go to Peppers – A Safe Place, which has centres in Melton Mowbray and Oakham.

They offer a venue for adults to socialise, reconnect with the community, make friends, take a break from daily stresses, relax and feel welcome.

Linda will cycle 1,200 miles, partially off road, camping along the way, and she expects to arrive at John o’Groats early in October.

She said: “I am taking this challenge to celebrate my 60th birthday and recent retirement form teaching.

”I decided to support Peppers as the last few years have been challenging for many people with increasing isolation and worries about the cost of living.”